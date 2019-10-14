e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau

Residents of the area said they heard a loud explosion after which flames erupted from the building in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Several people are still believed to be trapped in the debris
Several people are still believed to be trapped in the debris(ANI)
         

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday after a building collapsed following a cylinder blast.

Police said the incident occurred around 7.30 am when the women at the house in Mohammmadabad area of the district were cooking breakfast. Residents of the area said they heard a loud explosion after which flames erupted from the building.

All the injured have been rushed to the district hospital. Several people are still believed to be trapped in the debris, police teams are on the spot and are carrying out rescue operations.Locals are also helping out in the rescue operations.

A senior police officer said that the prima facie it appeared that there was a leakage that caused the cylinder blast.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The chief minister has also directed all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 08:54 IST

tags
top news
10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Hazy morning in Delhi, air quality dips to poor again
Hazy morning in Delhi, air quality dips to poor again
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
Ahead of BCCI’s new era, Sourav Ganguly identifies immediate challenges
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
How RSS, technology are helping BJP’s welfare push | Analysis
How RSS, technology are helping BJP’s welfare push | Analysis
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
2 one-handed blinders, 96.9% success rate: Why Saha is the best keeper
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
UP man digs pit to bury kid, finds infant alive in pot three feet below
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
‘Modi slogans give Congress stomach-ache’: Amit Shah | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News