10 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:39 IST

At least 10 people were killed and over 30 injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district on Monday after a building collapsed following a cylinder blast.

Police said the incident occurred around 7.30 am when the women at the house in Mohammmadabad area of the district were cooking breakfast. Residents of the area said they heard a loud explosion after which flames erupted from the building.

All the injured have been rushed to the district hospital. Several people are still believed to be trapped in the debris, police teams are on the spot and are carrying out rescue operations.Locals are also helping out in the rescue operations.

A senior police officer said that the prima facie it appeared that there was a leakage that caused the cylinder blast.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the district officials to provide proper treatment to the injured.

“Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. The chief minister has also directed all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 08:54 IST