10 Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar, 12 arms recovered

At least ten Maoists were killed on Thursday in an ongoing gun battle with security forces deep in a jungle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, officials said. The encounter started at around 11am when a team of security forces reached the spot in the jungle where Maoists were being trained, officials said.

“The encounter is going in the jungles under Bhairamgarh police station. A total of 10 Maoists have died so far and 12 arms have been recovered. The operation was carried out by a team of district reserve guard (DRG) and special task force (STF),” Chhattisgarh’s director general of police DM Awasthi said.

Awasthi added that more details are yet to come.

Police said the combing of the jungle will be done and that the number of Maoist’s deaths could increase.

On November 11, 2018, nine Maoists were killed in an encounter in Sukma district of the state. Two jawans of district reserve guard were also killed in the encounter.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 14:12 IST