10 workers buried alive as earth mound collapses in Telangana’s Narayanpet

At least 10 labourers, all women, were killed on Wednesday after a mound of earth collapsed burying them alive in Telangana. They were employed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MGNREGP) at Tileru village of Marikal block in Narayanpet district of the state.

According to Marikal police, more than a hundred labourers were engaged in digging earth for the construction of an irrigation channel at Edmartippa hillock in Tileru village. Some of the workers took shelter in the shadow of a mound of earth to protect themselves from the scorching sun. The mound suddenly collapsed on them.

The local authorities rushed to the site and extricated 10 bodies with the help of villagers. Five other workers managed to escape. Some of them received severe injuries and are being treated at a local hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock and anguish over the loss of lives of MNREGA workers. Describing the incident as most unfortunate, KCR said the deceased belonged to poor families working under scorching sun for wages.

He expressing deep condolences and instructed local minister Srinivas Goud to visit the spot and oversee the rescue operations.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:50 IST