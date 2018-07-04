10-year-old boy sodomised, killed in Hyderabad

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised, his head banged repeatedly on the floor and strangled to death in Hyderabad’s Langar Houz area on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The boy, a resident of Khader Bagh, was the son of an autorickshaw driver and studied at a local madrasa, according to the police. His parents started looking for him when he did not return home from the madrasa after 6.30pm.

He had left for the madrasa at around 8.30am and was supposed to come back by 4.30pm. They lodged a complaint with the police after they came to know that their son did not go to the madrasa in the morning.

The police received information late in the evening about the body of a boy lying in a secluded area in the open ground a little away from Khader Bagh. The police and parents rushed there and identified the body as that of their son.

Langar Houz police inspector C Anjaiah said the boy’s body was found in a pool of blood with his pants removed.

“Prima facie it appears that the boy was subjected to unnatural sex. It appeared the accused had banged his head against the floor repeatedly beside strangling him with a plastic pipe,” Anjaiah said.

The police suspect that the boy was abducted on his way to school and brought to the ground.

“Maybe some spoiled youth from the surrounding localities or even some known persons might have resorted to the offence,” the inspector said.

Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating the murder.