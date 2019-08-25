e-paper
10-year-old girl raped by uncle in Tripura

The 27-year-old man was arrested a few kilometers away from his home.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:15 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man for raping his niece in a village of Khowai district, nearly 57 kilometres from capital Agartala.
Tripura police on Sunday arrested a 27-year-old man for raping his niece in a village of Khowai district, nearly 57 kilometres from capital Agartala.

The 10-year-old girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the police, stating that her sister’s husband Mithan Tanti committed the crime while she was away for work on Saturday.

“We arrested him a few kilometres away from his home. He will be produced before a court soon,” said Kamala Murasingh, the investigating officer.

A similar incident occurred at East Ganaki in Khowai district in the first week of this month where a 48- year-old man was arrested for raping his 9-year-old neighbour.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 18:12 IST

