100 days of the VD Satheesan government: Several hits, some misses

The United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala led by VD Satheesan completed 100 days in office on August 26, incidentally the main day of the harvest festival of Onam, with the period being marked by key decisions toward implementing welfare initiatives, especially aimed at empowering women, but it fell short on fulfilling key promises listed in the manifesto and faced opposition ire on certain political issues. The UDF government was elected in May after the Congress-led coalition won 102 of the 140 seats in the Kerala assembly. (PTI)

The UDF government was elected in May after the Congress-led coalition swept a landslide election in the summer, winning 102 of the 140 seats. The win for the UDF came after spending a decade in the opposition and was seen to have been spurred especially by women, youth and through the consolidation of minority voters. After nearly two weeks of hectic deliberations in Delhi, Satheesan, the outgoing leader of opposition who has never been a minister, was chosen by the AICC as the chief minister, trumping his party colleagues KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

Unlike the slow process to pick the CM, filling the cabinet berths was far quicker, completed in less than 48 hours and in which a majority of ministers turned out to be supporters of Venugopal — a predicament that Satheesan finds himself in, where he does not enjoy complete sway over his cabinet. Chennithala returned to the home and vigilance department, that he oversaw in the cabinet led by Oommen Chandy between 2014 and 2016.

Here are some of the hits and the misses of the UDF government since day one on May 18.

Priyadarsini free ride scheme

One of the five ‘Indira guarantees’ listed in the UDF manifesto was the promise to offer women free rides in the state-run KSRTC buses. That promise was fulfilled, to an extent, on June 15 within a month of coming to power. Titled ‘Priyadarshini’, the scheme allowed women of all ages and backgrounds to travel any distance in the KSRTC’s ‘ordinary’ class of buses in the state. The scheme was an instant hit with KSRTC recording a steep rise in women ridership. KSRTC will be given monthly aid of around ₹800 crore by the State annually to run the scheme, authorities said.

Allowances for ASHAs, midday meal staff

Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and women contractual staff such as midday meal workers, anganwadi workers, pre-primary teachers and cooks are the backbone of the public health and education sectors in Kerala. Perhaps recognising their support for the UDF in the elections, particularly ASHAs, the government in its first cabinet meeting approved a ₹3,000 hike for ASHAs and ₹1,000 increase for anganwadi workers, midday meal staff and pre-primary teachers. The increment for the women at the grassroots level is seen as part of the welfare-heavy initiatives of the State government.

Operation Toofan

A sweeping police drive against drugs, dubbed as ‘Operation Toofan’ and propelled by the home minister himself, has been widely received across the state. After assuming the reins of the home department, Chennithala had early on stated that a war against drugs was necessary as the consumption of narcotic substances had percolated deeply into Kerala society and was hampering the lives and careers of the youth. By August 21, over 10,000 people had been arrested in narcotics cases with 8.24 kg of MDMA and 979 kg of ganja seized so far.

A separate department for elderly welfare

One of the decisions of the first cabinet meeting was to set up a separate department for welfare of the elderly population — a much-needed measure considering how the proportion of those aged above 60 is set to rise to 20.9% of the state’s population by 2031, the highest in the country. The CM said that the State government would study how Japan took care of its elderly population and try to replicate the same here.

Among misses, 4 key promises remain unfulfilled

Four of the five ‘Indira’ guarantees – hike in social welfare pensions from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000, ₹1,000 financial assistance for college-going girls, ₹25 lakh health cover for every family and ₹5 lakh interest-free loans for young entrepreneurs – remain unfulfilled, even three months after the new government was elected. With the State already facing a steep financial challenge, critics say the guarantees are unlikely to be implemented soon.

Controversy over PM-SHRI

The Satheesan-led cabinet’s move to implement PM-SHRI scheme in the state has ticked off the IUML, the second biggest partner in the coalition. Though Satheesan claimed that the State cannot withdraw itself from the scheme, Union minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhary had said in Parliament that a state government is free to release itself from the programme and would risk losing its benefits, particularly funds aimed at boosting infrastructure of government schools.

Row over MSC investment in Vizhinjam

The announcement regarding Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) securing a 49% stake in the Adani-led Vizhinjam port without informing the State government before-hand turned into a political hot-button topic for the UDF and CM Satheesan. Opposition parties including the CPI(M) alleged the chief minister was involved in the investment deal and stated that it would lead to MSC monopolising the port’s operations. The UDF government has left the issue to an expert committee to decide.