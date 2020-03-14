e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 11 killed after truck-car collide in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

11 killed after truck-car collide in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

Police and administrative officials and local representatives rushed to the spot near Sointra village on the Phalodi-Balotra mega-highway.

india Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jodhpur
11 died in a road accident in Rajasthan.
11 died in a road accident in Rajasthan. (ANI/Twitter)
         

At least 11 people were killed and three others seriously injured after a truck and cabin pickup collided on Saturday morning on a highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, police said.

The dead include six women, four men and a child mostly from the Bolero Camper and, according to the police, their identity is being ascertained.

Police and administrative officials and local representatives rushed to the spot near Sointra village on the Phalodi-Balotra mega-highway. They were helped by the villagers in removing the dead bodies and taking the injured to the ambulances.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his condolences.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident on Balotra-Phalodi Mega Highway in Shergarh area, Jodhpur in which 11 people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones, may god give them strength to bear this loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured (sic),” Gehlot said.

tags
top news
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Another Telangana man tests positive for coronavirus in preliminary tests
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
Pak ready for Saarc video call after PM Modi suggests joint Covid-19 strategy
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Farooq Abdullah meets son Omar day after release from 7-month detention
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Security agencies flag Indonesia link to Delhi riots
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
Infosys vacates Bengaluru building after team member suspected of COVID-19
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
‘Why eat bats & dogs’: Akhtar ‘really angry’ over coronavirus outbreak
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
Shaheen Bagh protest on despite health risk
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
How drive-through tests promise check on spread of coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news