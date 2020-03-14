11 killed after truck-car collide in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur

india

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 14:18 IST

At least 11 people were killed and three others seriously injured after a truck and cabin pickup collided on Saturday morning on a highway in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district, police said.

The dead include six women, four men and a child mostly from the Bolero Camper and, according to the police, their identity is being ascertained.

Police and administrative officials and local representatives rushed to the spot near Sointra village on the Phalodi-Balotra mega-highway. They were helped by the villagers in removing the dead bodies and taking the injured to the ambulances.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at MDM Hospital in Jodhpur.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted his condolences.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident on Balotra-Phalodi Mega Highway in Shergarh area, Jodhpur in which 11 people have lost lives. My heartfelt condolences to those who lost their loved ones, may god give them strength to bear this loss. I wish speedy recovery to the injured (sic),” Gehlot said.