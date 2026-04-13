11 people in a van killed in collision with cement mixer in Maharashtra's Thane

A shocking and tragic accident took place on Monday on the Kalyan–Ahilyanagar highway in Maharashtra's Thane district, leaving the region shaken. A cement mixer and a black-and-yellow Eeco taxi collided head-on, leading to the death of 11 passengers, according to initial reports. The impact of the crash was so severe that the Eeco car was completely crushed, making it difficult to even identify its structure. The crash in Kalyan took lives of 11 people. (Praful Gangurde/Hindustan Times)

According to available information, the accident occurred on Panjar bridge at around 11:15 am. The Eeco vehicle was carrying residents from Murbad who were on their way to Kalyan. While crossing the bridge, the vehicle collided with a cement mixer coming from the opposite direction. The collision was so intense that the passengers had no time to react.

There were a total of 12 passengers in the vehicle. Locals fear that 11 of them died on the spot, while one person survived with serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. One among them was an elderly woman is reported to have survived the crash.

As soon as people in the area heard the loud crash, they rushed to the spot to help. With heavy hearts, locals helped in pulling out bodies from the completely damaged vehicle. The Titwala police reached the scene soon after and began the panchnama process. While the official death toll is yet to be confirmed, there are fears that the number of casualties may rise.

The exact reason behind the accident is still not known. It is unclear whether the driver lost control or if overspeeding led to the crash. The Titwala police are carrying out further investigation, and efforts are underway to clear the damaged vehicles from the road. Traffic on the highway was also affected for some time due to the accident.

Out of the 11 deceased, nine have been identified so far, and their postmortem examinations are currently underway. The names of nine passengers are Prashant alias Bablu Rupesh Chandane, Bhushan Ghorpade, Jija Govinda Kembari, Ananta Pawar, Deepak Gavli, Ganpat Jainu Madhe, Sneha Mohpe, Mansi Mohpe, and Prathamesh Mohpe.