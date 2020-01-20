e-paper
Home / India News / 11-year-old girl dies after being stabbed by 13-yr-old stalker near Kolkata

11-year-old girl dies after being stabbed by 13-yr-old stalker near Kolkata

Locals said the accused was a student of class nine and lived in the same locality as the victim. The girl’s family members alleged in their police complaint that the boy had been stalking the girl for some time.

india Updated: Jan 20, 2020 06:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
The girl was attacked on her way to school by the accused who allegedly used a knife to stab her multiple times, mutilating her face, police said.
The girl was attacked on her way to school by the accused who allegedly used a knife to stab her multiple times, mutilating her face, police said.
         

An 11-year-old girl died on Sunday, days after being stabbed allegedly by a 13-year-old boy for ignoring his advances in Sonarpur, around 20 km south of Kolkata.

Police have detained the boy and a 22-year-old man was arrested on the basis of a complaint by the girl’s family, said a senior officer of Sonarpur police station.

On January 7, the girl was attacked on her way to school. The accused allegedly used a knife to stab her multiple times, mutilating her face, police said.

“She had left for school on her bicycle. A few minutes later, we came to know that she was lying on the road. We thought she had met with an accident. On reaching the spot, we saw she had been stabbed and her face was mutilated,” said a relative.

Soon after the incident came to light, a mob ransacked the house of the accused and blocked the road to stage a protest alleging police inaction.

Locals said the accused was a student of class nine and lived in the same locality as the victim. The girl’s family members alleged in their police complaint that the boy had been stalking the girl for some time.

“According to the complaint lodged by the family, the boy had been stalking the girl. We could not get her statement as she succumbed to her injuries. Further investigation is on,” said the police officer.

