Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has claimed that Tamil Nadu was recording an economic growth of 11.19 per cent due to the industrial projects that were signed during the previous regime. 11.19 pc growth in TN due to projects implemented during AIADMK regime: Palaniswami

Palaniswami, the Leader of the Opposition, took a dig at the DMK government, quoting the comments made by Chief Minister M K Stalin that Tamil Nadu signed ₹10.62 lakh crore of investments and of this 77 per cent of those projects have been fulfilled.

"If that is the case, today 25 lakh jobs should have been created. What the chief minister is saying is a blatant lie," Palaniswami said, while addressing a public meeting in neighbouring Thiruvallur late Saturday.

Appealing to the gathering to vote for AIADMK and alliance partners in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he said in 2019, the AIADMK government conducted the Global Investors Meet during which ₹3.05 lakh crore worth of investment commitments were received by signing 304 MoUs with various companies. "Nearly 10 lakh jobs were created then," he claimed.

Palaniswami asserted that the industrial projects that were established during the AIADMK regime following the signing of MoUs came into operation in the DMK rule and it is because of this, the state recorded a 11.19 per cent growth and not as claimed by CM Stalin.

"Tamil Nadu recording 11.19 per cent growth is because of those industrial projects signed during the AIADMK regime. He takes claim that the government achieved double-digit growth because of this. It is a blatant lie," Palaniswami said.

Stalin, at various meetings, has highlighted that Tamil Nadu recording double digit growth because of various initiatives taken by his government.

Holding that 11 medical colleges were introduced in a single year during the AIADMK regime, Palaniswami asked Stalin whether they managed to bring one medical college to Tamil Nadu.

