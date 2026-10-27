125kg paneer found unfit for consumption destroyed in Gurugram; khoa, sweets among samples collected
The action was carried out amid concerns over the sale of substandard and potentially adulterated food products.
Gurugram’s food safety department and chief minister’s flying squads, in a joint operation on Monday, destroyed around 125kg of paneer found unsafe for consumption and collected eight samples of paneer, khoa and sweets during inspections at markets and dairy outlets in Gurugram on Monday, officials said.
The action was carried out in Sadar Bazaar Mandi, Pataudi Chowk and the Bhagwan Parshuram Vatika areas amid concerns over the sale of substandard and potentially adulterated food products.
Foul-smelling paneer found
During the inspections, officials found paneer at two shops to be foul-smelling and unfit for consumption. The paneer was seized and destroyed on the spot to prevent it from being sold, according to the information provided by the department.
The team also collected four samples of paneer, one of khoa and three of sweets for laboratory testing. The samples will be sent to the state food testing laboratory to determine whether they meet prescribed quality and safety standards.
Also Read: Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, FSSAI on plea seeking ban on sale of analogue products as paneer
Officials said further action against the establishments concerned would depend on the laboratory reports. If the samples are found non-compliant, proceedings may be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The latest action comes amid increased scrutiny of food products sold in the city, particularly dairy products and sweets, ahead of the festive season. Food safety teams have been inspecting shops, dairies and food outlets to check the quality of products and prevent the sale of unsafe food.
Also Read: Why is non-dairy paneer called analogue paneer and not fake paneer?
The department has maintained that inspections will continue and warned food business operators against selling products that do not meet safety standards. However, the results of the eight samples collected during the latest operation are awaited.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More