13-year-old witness untraceable: Cops

13-year-old witness untraceable: Cops

Avinash Kumar
Patna: A 13-year-old girl, who was one of the prime witnesses in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuse case and among the 44 inmates shifted to Madhubani in May 2018, is untraceable despite over two-year search.

A police complaint was lodged saying the girl escaped from a Madhubani shelter home on July 11, 2018. “Police carried out raids to trace the girl, who is speech impaired. However, she is still untraceable,” said station house officer Arun Kumar Roy. “Nobody knows her actual address.”

A committee formed to probe the disappearance has been not made much progress. It had earlier emerged that the Madhubani shelter home did not even have CCTV cameras.

A guard was arrested over dereliction of duty that allowed the girl to escape. Ranjit Ranjan, then a Parliament member, had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

The 13-year-old was one of 14 minor girls transferred to the shelter home in Madhubani run by non-governmental organisation Parihar Seva Sansthan.

