13-year-old boy who went missing found dead in Puducherry

On May 27, the boy was reported missing after he went out to play with his friends and did not return till evening. While his parents were looking for him, they found him near their home dead on the road at night. His throat was also cut. The parents filed a complaint with the Niravi police station. Police reached the spot immediately and sent the boy’s body for post-mortem at the government hospital.

Police have identified a 17-year-old boy living next to the victim’s house as one of the suspects. “We are investigating and combing through his friends and schoolmates,” said a police officer, on condition of anonymity. The police found that a weapon --- a knife --- and gloves that were used for the murder had been ordered online. Police are yet to ascertain the motive of the crime. The victim is the oldest of the three siblings and was studying in class 8 in a government school. His body continues to be at the government hospital. The crime has sent the locality into a shock.

In September 2022, a 13-year-old boy in Karaikal was allegedly murdered by poisoning, with the police stating that his classmate’s mother spiked his soft drink because he outperformed her daughter. the boy told his mother that he fell sick after consuming a soft drink at school.