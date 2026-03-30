A 13-year-old girl from Raichur district died after receiving treatment for a fever from a man posing as a registered medical practitioner (RMP) despite not being a qualified doctor, police and health officials said on Sunday. 13-yr-old girl dies after quack treats her: Police

According to police, the girl, a Class 9 student from Aminagadh village in Maski taluk, developed a fever on March 26. Her grandmother then took her to Uttam Kumar Sarkar, locally known as an RMP, for treatment.

Sub-inspector Guru Chandraiah Yadav said the girl had been staying with her grandmother, Yellamma, as her parents had travelled to Bengaluru for daily wage work. “On Thursday night, the child suddenly fell seriously ill, following which her grandmother took her to a man named Uttam Kumar Sarkar for treatment at Sindhanur,” he said.

Police said the man administered an injection as part of the treatment. “The accused treated the child and administered an injection. Initially, no complications were observed. However, by night, rashes began appearing on her body and she started suffering from severe pain,” Yadav said.

Her condition worsened later that night. Her parents took her to Manvi Hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition. Despite treatment, doctors declared her dead on Friday, police said.

The body was later moved to the Kavital Government Hospital for a post-mortem examination before being handed over to the family.

Police have registered a case at Kavital Police Station under Section 304(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with causing death by negligence. “A case is registered … and the accused is absconding,” Yadav said.

The girl’s parents alleged that the treatment provided by Sarkar, including the injection administered, led to her death.

Raichur district health officer Surendra Babu said the man was not authorised to practice medicine. “He is not a doctor. There is no clinic or hospital. In the village, he is neither a qualified doctor nor trained to treat any disease. He is an unqualified practitioner,” he said.

He added that such cases were not isolated. “There are several such individuals and even some students posing as doctors in many villages. Many people are receiving treatment from such fake doctors,” Babu said.