14-year-old rape victim commits suicide in Panipat

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:08 IST

A 14-year-old rape victim on Saturday committed suicide by hanging herself with a ceiling fan at her house in a colony under the Quila police station of Panipat city. She was rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The victim was allegedly kidnapped and raped by one Manish Kumar, 21, on October 16. In the police complaint, mother of the deceased had accused the family members of Manish for pressuring them for a compromise, forcing the Class 8 student to take the extreme step.

As per the complaint, the incident took place when the minor was going to school on October 16 and the accused allegedly came on a bike and took her to nearby Bhainswal village and raped her at a house after lacing her tea with sedatives. The minor next day reached home and narrated the incident to her family members, following which a police complaint was filed.

When contacted, investigation officer Sangeeta Rani said that as soon as the police received their complaint on Friday, an FIR under Sections 328, 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

However on Saturday, the police came to know about the suicide of the victim and now relevant sections will be included in the FIR as per the findings of the investigation. She said the body of the victim was sent for postmortem at Panipat civil hospital and investigation was underway.

