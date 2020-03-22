15 more people test positive in Kerala; state count rises to 64

india

Fifteen more people have tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 virus in Kerala on Sunday taking the total number of infected people in the state to 64, the state health ministry said.

The number of people under observation has risen to 59,293. Last month, 3 patients returned from China and were discharged after they tested negative.

Out of 59,293, 58,981 are under home observation and 314 are in hospitals. Kasaragod district in north Kerala reported 5 cases, Kannur 4 and 2 each in Kozhikode, Malappuram districts, said a statement from the health ministry.

Sunday recorded the highest number of cases in the state, statistics show. Though the state has taken effective measures to check the sharp rise in suspected cases, the new figures have upset harried health officials.

The Kerala government has also decided to impose strict restrictions in Kasaragod. Two days back, a man who returned from Dubai had slipped out of home quarantine and participated in weddings, sporting events and many other functions posing a serious threat to others. At least 1200 people, including two legislators, are in quarantine after they came in contact with the affected.

All five fresh cases in Kasaragod are people who returned from the middle-east, not secondary infections giving much relief to the district administration.

As the situation in Kasaragod turned serious the state health department has decided to recruit more health personnel. At least 16 persons tested positive here. “Chances of more getting infected in Kasaragod are quite high. So we have decided to recruit more staff,” said health minister K K Shailaja adding the district was under strict observation.