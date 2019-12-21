15-year-old Tripura girl raped, dumped

india

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:17 IST

In a ghastly incident in Tripura, three alleged suspects kidnapped a 15-year-old school girl, following which they raped the minor and dumped her in a bloodied condition, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl, who is in the ninth standard, was kidnapped on Friday while she was returning home from school in Sonamura town in Sepahijala district.

Following the abduction, the suspects drove to a remote area where they raped the girl and then dumped her near a graveyard at Thakurmura on the outskirts of Sonamura town later at night.

Local people rescued the girl and admitted her at the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Hospital. But she was referred to the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here as her condition was critical.

A police official said that one of the accused was arrested on Saturday and was being interrogated on the whereabouts of the other accused.

The victim’s father, a daily labourer, has registered an FIR with the police and demanded severe punishment of the culprits.

Leaders of various women organisations and statutory bodies met the girl and her family members and assured to take steps to punish the offenders.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl in Tripura was raped for one-and-a half month and then burnt alive by a youth and his mother even after taking money as dowry.