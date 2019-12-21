e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 21, 2019
Home / India News / 15-year-old Tripura girl raped, dumped

15-year-old Tripura girl raped, dumped

According to the police, the girl, who is in the ninth standard, was kidnapped on Friday while she was returning home from school in Sonamura town in Sepahijala district.

india Updated: Dec 21, 2019 22:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Agartala
Various women’s organisations demonstrate against increasing crimes against women and incidences of rape in the country, at Kargil Chowk in Patna.
Various women’s organisations demonstrate against increasing crimes against women and incidences of rape in the country, at Kargil Chowk in Patna.(Parwaz Khan /HT PHOTO)
         

In a ghastly incident in Tripura, three alleged suspects kidnapped a 15-year-old school girl, following which they raped the minor and dumped her in a bloodied condition, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the girl, who is in the ninth standard, was kidnapped on Friday while she was returning home from school in Sonamura town in Sepahijala district.

Following the abduction, the suspects drove to a remote area where they raped the girl and then dumped her near a graveyard at Thakurmura on the outskirts of Sonamura town later at night.

Local people rescued the girl and admitted her at the Sonamura Sub-Divisional Hospital. But she was referred to the Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital here as her condition was critical.

A police official said that one of the accused was arrested on Saturday and was being interrogated on the whereabouts of the other accused.

The victim’s father, a daily labourer, has registered an FIR with the police and demanded severe punishment of the culprits.

Leaders of various women organisations and statutory bodies met the girl and her family members and assured to take steps to punish the offenders.

Earlier this month, it was reported that a 17-year-old girl in Tripura was raped for one-and-a half month and then burnt alive by a youth and his mother even after taking money as dowry.

tags
top news
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
India, China aim to find mutually acceptable solution to border dispute
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
250 press meetings, rally in every district: BJP’s plan to blunt CAA criticism
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
India, Oman to sign agreement on maritime transport
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
PM Modi holds security talks as protests rage across country over citizenship law
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
Another killed in Rampur’s anti-CAA protests, death toll climbs to 16 in UP
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
‘Nirav Modi, brother threatened witnesses, destroyed evidence’: CBI
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
IPL Auction: Unsold overseas XI that can challenge current franchises
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
Watch: NSA Ajit Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi met for talks on border issue
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAAJharkhand Exit Polls 2019 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news