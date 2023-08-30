News / India News / Belagavi: Nearly 150 hospitalised after eating at wedding

Belagavi: Nearly 150 hospitalised after eating at wedding

ByHT Correspondent, Belagavi
Aug 30, 2023 01:07 AM IST

The officials suspecting the food served to be adulterated, sent the food samples, including the water that was provided to test at the government laboratory at Belagavi and Bengaluru

Nearly 150 people were hospitalised after eating food served at a wedding ceremony in Belagavi district of Karnataka, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the wedding ceremony took place at Hirekodi village in Chikkodi.
Chikkodi district health officer Dr SH Gadad said, “About 150 people who ate food at the wedding ceremony fell ill with complaints of vomiting and Diarrhoea. As most among the infected were children and women the health department is attending them as an emergency case. All most all have recovered and a few have already been discharged from the hospital.”

“The food and water served at the wedding ceremony was sent to government laboratories at Belagavi and Bengaluru, based on its report further course of investigation will be conducted,” he added.

After about two-hours of having the food on Monday, many started vomiting and were dehydrated. They were rushed to the local hospitals and nursing homes in Hirekodi and Chikkodi town. More than 50 people also with the same complaints got admitted at Chikkodi hospitals on Tuesday morning.

The health department has sent a medical team to the village where an emergency temporary clinic was set up at a government school where patients are being treated. Ambulances and additional medical teams have also been pressed to the village.

Doctors attending the patients said that about 90% of the infected were recovered, but have not been discharged as they are being kept under observation. Belagavi SP Sanjeev Patil said all the infected people are recovering and would be discharged from the hospitals on Wednesday

