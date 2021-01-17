IND USA
Medical workers congratulate their colleague senior staff nurse after she got the first Covid-19 vaccine shot at KEM Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
15,144 new cases of Covid-19 take India's tally to over 10.55 million

The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic.
By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:03 AM IST

India recorded 15,144 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data on Sunday. With this, the nationwide tally has reached 10,557,985.

The number of active cases, which have been steadily falling, stood at 2,08,826 while 10,196,885 patients have been cured/discharged from hospitals.

The country recorded 181 fresh fatalities, which took the death toll to 1,52,274, according to health ministry.

The first Covid-19 vaccine shots in India were given on Saturday to nearly two lakh frontline healthcare and sanitary workers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi rolled out the world’s largest inoculation drive against the pandemic.

As PM Modi asserted that the two vaccines being deployed will ensure a “decisive victory” for India against the coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry said no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far and the vaccination drive was successful. Sanitation workers were the first to get the jabs in Delhi and some states.

Official figures showed that one "severe" and 51 "minor" cases of Adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) were reported among health workers administered the vaccine in the national capital.

A sense of joy and excitement was witnessed at medical centres across the country with the beneficiaries being administered the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines less than a year after India recorded the first coronavirus case in Kerala on January 30 last.

Addressing the nation ahead of the launch of what he described as the world's largest vaccination programme, PM Modi reassured the country that emergency use authorisation was given to the two made in India vaccines only after scientists were convinced of their safety and effectiveness, and urged people to beware of propaganda and rumours.

India has the second highest recorded cases of Covid-19 after the United States.

e-paper
The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard.(PTI)
india news

Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation

ANI, Agra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:37 PM IST
The international tourism one of the 'Wonders of the World', Taj Mahal, has dropped down to less than one per cent in the year 2020 due to worldwide Covid situation.
The ambu-bikes are equipped with kits, three beacons - two in front, one at the rear - a a siren and a GPS-enabled tablet.(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

Bike ambulance developed by CRPF, DRDO set to launch tomorrow

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:23 PM IST
The bike has been developed after the CRPF noticed a need for such bikes to reach fast to the narrow roads in tensed areas, especially in the Naxalite zones.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli.
india news

India gives Nepal 'iron clad' commitment on Covid-19 vaccine

Reported by Shishir Gupta
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:57 PM IST
While Nepal PM Oli’s political detractors has painted foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali’s visit to India a damp squib, New Delhi found the visitor committed to cementing bilateral ties.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media in this file photo in New Delhi.(ANI)
india news

With 4 queries and a jibe, Congress continues to question govt over vaccines

Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:47 PM IST
The opposition party has been critical of the government with senior Congress leader Manish Tewari and Union health minister Harsh Vardhan sparring on Twitter on Saturday, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the country's mammoth inoculation drive.
The Minister added that with the Supreme Court's intervention there is no point in farmers' demand about repealing the laws.((ANI Photo))
india news

Govt willing to address apprehensions of protesting farmers: Agri minister

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:37 PM IST
He reiterated that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and added that laws are enacted for the whole country and many people in the country are happy with the laws.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was effusive in his praise of ADMK founder.(PTI photo)
india news

PM Modi pays tribute to MGR, inaugurates Chennai-Kevadiya train in election year

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:25 PM IST
  • PM Narendra Modi had announced at a public meeting in March 2019 in state capital that the Chennai Central railway station would be renamed after MGR following a request by the AIADMK-led government.
The flight was diverted to Bhopal and made an emergency landing due to technical reason, the director of Bhopal airport said.(REUTERS)
india news

Kolkata-bound Indigo flight makes emergency landing in Bhopal

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:17 PM IST
A Surat-Kolkata IndiGo airlines flight with 172 passengers on board made an emergency landing at Bhopal airport due to some technical issue, an official said on Sunday.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala speaks to media on 8th Dec Bharat Bandh, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI PHOTO)
india news

Congress claims India is paying more for Covishield doses, opposes export plan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The party on Sunday asked the Centre why Bharat Biotech's Covaxin costs more than Oxford vaccine, for which India is already paying more than other countries.
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai addresses a press conference, in Lucknow. (PTI)
india news

Ram temple trust has received around 100 crore donation, says Champat Rai

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:09 PM IST
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya which began on January 15 and will go on till February 27.
Children playing football on the frozen part of the Dal Lake during a cold winter morning in Srinagar.(PTI Photo)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get more snow due to Western Disturbance, says IMD

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:05 PM IST
  • The Kashmir valley has been reeling under intense cold, leading to the freezing of water bodies and snowed roads and fields.
Amit Shah said the Narendra Modi government is committed to working for the welfare of the farmers.(ANI/Twitter)
india news

Shah to Cong: 'Why didn't you give 6,000 per year to farmers when in power?'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:52 PM IST
On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre's three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, following the meeting, said talks on seat-sharing between the two sides are likely to conclude by the end of the month.(HT Photo)
india news

Congress, LF leaders hold seat-sharing talks in poll-bound West Bengal

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:44 PM IST
During the 2016 state elections, too, the two parties had stitched an alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 assembly seats.
The woman cannot come back to India as her agent-husband did no give her passport or any other identification proofs.(Representational photo)
india news

Family of Hyderabad woman confined in UAE seeks Centre's help for repatriation

ANI, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:39 PM IST
According to the family, a native to Mahbubnagar in Telangana, the woman is forced to work as housemaid for livelihood in UAE.
Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps.(ANI Photo)
india news

'Strength of terrorists in Kashmir valley lowest in decade': Top army commander

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Lieutenant General BS Raju, GOC, Chinar Corps also said that India has been able to reduced infiltration by over 70 per cent in comparison to last year.
The court's verdict over the dispute is expected to be pronounced today, so to avoid any clashes, the restrictions have been imposed.(FIle photo)
india news

Section 144 of CrPC imposed in parts of Bhopal

ANI, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed to prevent communal clash over a property dispute.
