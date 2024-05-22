15-year-old Kanpur boy ran over 2 persons in October, now hits 4 more people: Police

KANPUR: A 15-year-old boy, whose rash driving allegedly killed two persons last October, was taken into custody and sent to a juvenile home on Wednesday, a day after he caused another accident, in Kanpur’s Barra. The accused’s father, a prominent doctor in Kanpur, has been booked for both accidents. (Representative Image)

The teenager, the son of a prominent doctor in Kanpur, was sent to a juvenile home and proceedings resumed against him in the six-month-old case.

Kanpur city commissioner Akhil Kumar criticised the teenager’s family for letting him behind the wheel again despite being involved in a fatal accident last year. Kumar stressed that the city police was taking firm steps to address the menace of underage driving and asked people to act responsibly.

Police said the youngster was driving a car on Tuesday and hit four people, leading to some injuries to them. While the injured were given first-aid treatment, the 15-year-old was slapped with IPC sections 279 and 338 (reckless driving).

The boy’s father, a prominent doctor in the city, has been booked for both accidents.

The teenager killed two persons, Sagar Nishad and Ashish Ram Charan, in October last year when the speeding car on the Ganga Barrage crashed into them.

Additional commissioner of police (law & order) Harish Chandra said the teenager was ipreviously charged under Section 304A (causing death of a person by an act of negligence not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code. But this provision has been replaced with Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he said.

Chandra added that a drive would be taken up in schools to sensitise youngsters not to indulge in underage driving.

Wednesday’s action comes against the backdrop of national outrage over the son of a real estate developer, killing two people while driving a luxury sports car allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The real estate developer has been arrested and remanded in police custody till May 24 by a sessions court. Police have also approached the juvenile board to seek review of the decision to release him on bail.