16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 03:50 IST

A bus carrying 45 passengers from Delhi to Bihar’s Madhubani overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district early Thursday.

At least 16 people were seriously injured in the accident and were referred to the Saifai Medical Institute while 29 of them were given primary medical aid at a local hospital, SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar said.

More details are awaited.