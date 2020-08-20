e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least 16 people were seriously injured in the accident and were referred to the Saifai Medical Institute while 29 of them were given primary medical aid at a local hospital, SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar said.

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 03:50 IST
Haidar Naqvi
Haidar Naqvi
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
A bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Etawah on Thursday.
A bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Etawah on Thursday. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)
         

A bus carrying 45 passengers from Delhi to Bihar’s Madhubani overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district early Thursday.

At least 16 people were seriously injured in the accident and were referred to the Saifai Medical Institute while 29 of them were given primary medical aid at a local hospital, SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar said.

More details are awaited.

tags
top news
16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
US, Brazil, India push Covid-19 cases past 22 million-mark
US, Brazil, India push Covid-19 cases past 22 million-mark
India building new road to Ladakh to facilitate troop movement: Report
India building new road to Ladakh to facilitate troop movement: Report
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In