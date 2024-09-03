16 killed as torrential rains lash Telangana

The torrential rains that have been lashing different parts of Telangana claimed at least 16 lives and another five people reported missing, the official reports said on Monday evening, even as chief minister A Revanth Reddy said as per the preliminary estimates, the damage to the state due to heavy rains at ₹5,000 crore. A railway track connecting Kesamudram and Intakanne washed away due to the heavy rains near Intakanne railway station in Mahabubabad on Monday. (ANI)

State information technology and industries minister D Sridhar Babu told reporters that the actual extent of damage caused to life and properties due to heavy rainfall was being estimated and the government would soon come out with full details.

The chief minister, who reviewed the rain situation with officials in Hyderabad, announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of those who were killed in rain-related incidents. He also announced enhancement of compensation for cattle loss from ₹30,000 to ₹50,000. For sheep and goats, it would be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹5,000, he said.

According to an official release, preliminary estimations have revealed that crops were damaged in about 400,000 acres.

He said the state government would submit a comprehensive report of the flood damage to the Centre and request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-hit areas of Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam besides declaring the situation as national calamity. He asked chief secretary Santhi Kumari to write a letter to Modi in this regard.

Stating that the preliminary estimates put the loss caused to the state due to heavy rainfall at ₹5,000 crore, Reddy appealed to the central government for an immediate release of ₹2,000 crore towards relief works in the flood-hit areas.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) told the chief minister that the state received more heavy rains than expected and it was required to conduct a detailed study to ascertain the reasons for frequent heavy rains in the state.

The IMD authorities cautioned the possibility of heavy rains in Adilabad, Nizamabad and Nirmal districts today and tomorrow.

Alerted by the weather forecast, Revanth Reddy ordered the district collectors of the respective districts, officers and staff of all departments to be on high alert. Specific instructions are issued to shift the people residing in the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately, if required.

Later, the chief minister toured the flood-ravaged areas of Suryapet and Khammam districts. Accompanied by ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, K Venkat Reddy and P Srinivas Reddy, the chief minister inspected the damaged houses, roads and highways, besides interacting with affected farmers, officials and local representatives.

He announced an immediate relief of ₹5 crore to Suryapet district to address urgent needs.

Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured that the damaged Roads and Buildings (R&B) roads would be repaired within three days, while national highways affected by the floods would be restored within a week.