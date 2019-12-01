16 teachers in MP lose jobs for failing efficiency test

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 23:44 IST

Bhopal: As many as 16 permanent government school teachers were given forced retirement from their services for failing to score 33% marks in the efficiency test conducted twice by the school education department to test their knowledge, minister of school education Prabhuram Chaudhary said on Saturday.

This happened for the first time in the country, the minister added.

According to a school education department officer, 84 teachers from across the state failed in scoring 33% marks in the efficiency test conducted twice and that too with the help of text books.

The 16 teachers were given compulsory retirement according to the rule of completing 20 years of services or 50 years of age, according to an order released on Saturday.

“Apart from 16, as many as 26 teachers of high school and higher secondary school were warned and demoted as middle and primary school teacher. The departmental inquiry was initiated against 40 teachers while a special inquiry was initiated against two teachers to check their documents and degrees, which they used to get the job,” said an officer.

The efficiency test was organised for the first time in June this year by the school education department across 51 districts of MP to test the knowledge of 5,891 teachers on their respective subjects in about 700 such schools. The results were poor in the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) examinations for class 10 and 12.

The results were announced in July after an analysis of experts of district institute for education and training (DIET) for the teachers of higher secondary and by the College of Technical Education (CTE) for the examination at the high-school level, an official of the school education department said.

“In the test conducted in June, about 1,400 teachers could not clear the test and they were sent for a training of three months to improve themselves. But in the re-exam conducted in October for 1,400 teachers, 84 couldn’t even score 33% mark,” said Jayshree Kiyawat, commissioner, school education department.

School education department principal secretary Rashmi Arun Shami said, “We had to take tough action against the teachers to improve the quality of education. We will follow this system in the next academic years as well.”