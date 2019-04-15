16-yr-old who filed rape complaint commits suicide

A 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday, three days after she had filed a rape complaint against another minor, a police official familiar with the matter said.

According to police, the Class 10 student was raped for over a year on the pretext of marriage by the absconding accused, who was booked under the relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) sections on Thursday.

“Both of them [the victim and the accused] were from the same neighbourhood. The boy was raping her on the pretext of marriage for over a year. The accused had promised to elope with the deceased on April 10, however, he failed to turn up,” police inspector Pradeep Chauhan said.

Chauhan said the girl committed suicide on Sunday afternoon by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house.

“During the initial investigation, police found a suicide note in which the girl named the boy. Now, more sections could be added in the case,” the inspector added.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 00:37 IST