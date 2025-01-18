Menu Explore
16-year-old gang raped by three, consumes poison a day after accused arrested

BySenjuti Sengupta
Jan 18, 2025 01:16 PM IST

Jaipur: A 16-year-old girl, who was gang raped by three men in Deeg’s Kaman on December 22, consumed poison on Friday night, a day after the arrest of three accused, a police officer said on Saturday.

The minor was gang raped by three men last month at knifepoint (IANS)
She is receiving treatment in hospital and is in a critical condition, the police officer added.

“The minor was gang raped by three men last month at knifepoint. The police arrested all the accused on Thursday. Meanwhile, she consumed poison on Friday night. She was immediately taken to a local hospital from where she was also referred to a hospital in Bharatpur. Doctors said that her condition is critical,” said deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Kaman circle, Dharmraj Chaudhary.

Police said that the accused lived in the same neighbourhood as the minor. “She is familiar to the prime accused. On the afternoon of December 22, the main accused arrived at her house along with his brother and uncle when she was alone. They asked her to come with them at a nearby place where they raped her in turns at a knifepoint,” said the DSP.

The girl’s father lodged an FIR against three of them at Kaman police station on the same day under section 63 (rape), 70 (gang-rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the necessary sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Violences (POCSO) Act.

“However, three of them were on the run. On Thursday, the police arrested them from a nearby village after tracking their phones and based on some tip-offs,” added the DSP.

The accused were taken to the crime scene on Friday morning to gather more details for the investigation.

“However, the girl’s family had suddenly arrived at the spot and confronted them. The two groups had a scuffle during which the accused threatened to kill them. The police had intervened and took the accused back to the police station,” said the DSP.

