16-year-old girl dies by suicide in Tripura village, family alleges rape

According to the police, the incident happened on November 4 in Tripura’s Dhalai district, but the victim’s mother approached the police on Friday night.
Tripura police said the girl consumed poison on November 6 and was rushed to a local hospital. She was later referred to Govind Ballabh Pant hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
Updated on Nov 13, 2021 11:48 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: A 16-year-old girl died by suicide, days after she was allegedly raped by a 21-year-old man in Tripura’s Dhalai district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident happened on November 4, but the victim’s mother approached the police on Friday night.

According to the complainant, one Sourav Shil (21) raped the victim on November 4 in a village in Dhalai district, when she was visiting a relative’s house. The minor girl later told her mother about the assault, it added.

On November 6, the minor consumed poison and was rushed to a local hospital. She was later referred to Govind Ballabh Pant hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“We registered a case based on the complaint. The delay happened due to post-crematorium rituals of the deceased. We have started our investigation,” said a police official of Kamalpur Police Station, who refused to be named. The accused is currently absconding, the official added.

A member of the district Child Line said that they met the victim’s parents. “ We are waiting for reply from the Child Welfare Committee on the issue. After that, we will decide our next step,” said the member. 

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Sign out