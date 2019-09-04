20 dead in explosion at firecracker factory in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 18:27 IST

Twenty people were killed in an explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala of Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, Punjab Police said. The blast led to the collapse of the building.

A rescue operation was on to evacuate others feared trapped in the debris. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed for the rescue operation. Senior officials of the district administration and police have reached the spot to take stock of the situation. More than 12 people were referred to Guru Nanak hospital in Amritsar.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed his anguish at the tragedy.

“Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts,” he tweeted.

The incident took place around 4 pm at the factory located in a residential area, Inspector General (Border Range) SPS Parmar told PTI.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 17:34 IST