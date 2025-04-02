17-year-old Punjab boy goes on trip with friends, killed over iPhone 11: Report

For 17-year-old Navjot Singh's family, a joyous occasion turned into a tragedy when a shocking news arrived from the police- a body had been discovered at a nearby railway station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board.(Representational Image.)

Navjot, who left home for a trip to Haridwar with his friends, after celebrating his birthday with his family in Punjab's Patiala, was allegedly killed by his friends for a mobile phone, NDTV reported citing the police.

HT cannot independently verify this information.

According to the preliminary probe, police found that Navjot was killed by his friend Amanjot over the iPhone 11 he owned after the victim's mobile was recovered from one of his friends, Amanjot.

Amanjot was arrested and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the report added.

Also Read | South African man rapes, murders 8-day-old daughter while wife out to buy nappies

The police also caught another boy, who narrated the incident to the Singh family, alleging that Amanjot gave him ₹1,000 to be an accomplice to the crime.

The boy, whose identity cannot be revealed, was allegedly threatened to help Amanjot keep the body on the railway track.

Murder over iPhone 11: What exactly happened?

On March 25, a day after his birthday, Navjot left his home in Patiala to travel to Haridwar with his friends for a trip. However, despite the trip plans, his parents received a call from Navjot later in the evening, saying he was coming back home.

Also Read | Chandigarh admn orders magisterial probe into student’s murder as protests rock Panjab University

But little did Navjot's family know, that the phone call, meant to reassure his worried parents of his whereabouts, would be the last time they would hear from their son.

Hours later, police received a call about a body being discovered at a nearby railway station. The body was found in two parts, split from the stomach.

There were several cut marks on the chest. The body couldn't be identified, the report said.

"We put up posters across the village to identify the body. Meanwhile, on March 30, Harjinder Singh, on the lookout for his son, approached us," said a police official. The police later found that it was Navjot's body.