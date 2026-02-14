'18% vs 0%': Rahul ups ante against govt on US deal, points to Dhaka, as BJP plans move to expel him from Parliament

Rahul put up a video on X and focused on the conditional zero-tariff clause in the Trump administration's deal with Dhaka to make his point — it allows for no tariffs on Bangladesh's textile exports to the US if the raw material is cotton bought from the US.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has doubled down on his charge against the BJP-led NDA government over the trade deal with the US, saying on Saturday that PM Narendra Modi “made an agreement that is likely to inflict deep damage” to cotton farmers and textile exporters in particular.

“18% Tariff vs 0% — Let me explain how the expert liar Prime Minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue,” Rahul wrote with his video in Hindi.

“Bangladesh is being given 0% tariff benefit on garment exports to the US — the only condition is that they import American cotton. After the announcement of 18% tariff on Indian garments, when I raised the question in Parliament about the special concession being given to Bangladesh, the reply from a minister of the Modi government was: ‘If we also want the same benefit, we will have to import cotton from America’,” he added.

“Why was this fact hidden from the country till now?” Rahul asked, “And what kind of policy is this? Is this really any kind of choice?”

He said that if India imports American cotton, “our own farmers will be ruined”; and “if we don’t import it, our textile industry will lag behind and get destroyed."

“Now Bangladesh is also giving signals that it may reduce or even stop importing cotton from India,” Rahul claimed, adding that crores of people’s daily bread depends on these two sectors.

“A visionary government that thinks in the national interest would have negotiated a deal that protects and ensures the prosperity of both,” he further said.

What commerce minister said Earlier, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal sharply rebutted Rahul Gandhi's ongoing criticism of the India-US trade deal, accusing him of spreading "stage-managed", "artificial" and "baseless" narratives, and attempting to mislead Indian farmers.

In a video posted on X, the minister said interests of all farmers have been “fully protected”. He asserted, “When I say fully protected, I say it on record and with full responsibility.”

To a question about the zero-tariff provision for Bangladesh, Goyal told a TV channel earlier this week that India could also get such a clause: “The finer details are being worked.”

Amid two-pronged row with govt, move for expulsion Rahul's ballistic move comes at a time when the BJP is escalating its parliamentary offensive against him. The ruling party's MP Nishikant Dubey is seeking a "substantive motion" against him for allegedly misleading the nation. If admitted by the Speaker, it forces a formal vote, potentially leading to expulsion of the member if the motion is carried. For now the BJP has said he will seek a probe by a parliamentary panel.

At the heart of the BJP’s complaint are specific assertions made by Rahul Gandhi.

First, the BJP alleges that the Congress leader “misrepresented” a trade agreement between India and the US. The BJP plans to use the motion to demand that Gandhi substantiate these "baseless" charges with evidence or face parliamentary repercussions.

The second flashpoint involves an unpublished autobiography of former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane, titled ‘Four Stars of Destiny’. Rahul Gandhi has cited the book to claim that the PM “abdicated his responsibility” during the 2020 border conflict with China. He has also claimed the book says the Agnipath recruitment scheme was forced upon the armed forces by the Prime Minister’s Office without internal consultation.

The BJP, however, argues that the book cannot be cited as it does not have required approvals from the Ministry of Defence.

It further saus Gandhi has "cherry-picked" and “twisted” the General's words to “demoralise the forces and spread misinformation”. By pushing for a substantive motion, the BJP aims to force a structured debate that requires Gandhi to defend his sources.