181 vice-chancellors, academicians slam Rahul Gandhi in open letter. Here's why

More than 180 vice chancellors and noted academicians of leading universities across India have written an open letter hitting out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the selection process of university heads. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (HT_PRINT)

In the open letter titled “torchbearers being torched”, the academics said Rahul Gandhi has questioned the merit of the process through which vice chancellors are appointed.

“It has come to our notice from tweet and open sources of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader, that appointment of Vice Chancellors is made solely on the basis of affiliation with some organisation rather than on the basis of merit and qualification, thereby questioning the merit of the process through which the Vice Chancellors are appointed," the letter written by 181 vice chancellors read.

“The process by which Vice Chancellors are selected is characterised by stringent, transparent, rigorous procedure grounded on values of meritocracy, scholarly distinction and integrity. The selection has been completely based on academic and administrative prowess and with a vision to take Universities ahead,” it said.

The academicians further urged all individuals involved to "exercise discernment in distinguishing fact from fiction, to abstain from spreading unfounded rumours".

The academicians demanded appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi for spreading falsehood with the intent to derive political mileage.

"In view of the fact that Shri Rahul Gandhi has resorted to falsehood and has defamed the Office of the Vice Chancellors at large with the intent to derive political mileage out of it. It is therefore, earnestly prayed that appropriate action be taken against him forthwith in accordance with law," stated the letter.

The VCs’ letter comes after Gandhi’s comments alleging that the selection process for the posts was biased.

Rahul Gandhi has said that VCs were not appointed on merit but for their affiliation to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ideological fount, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Meanwhile, UP Congress in-charge Avinash Pande reacted to the letter and said, "People who are associated with RSS, are being made VCs and those who are concerned about the future of this country, are worried. I think that in a way this is a criminal act and playing with the people of the country and the future of the country..."