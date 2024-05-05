Narendra Modi says Muslims now separated from ‘vote bank contractors’, attacks Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Congress and the INDIA bloc have been using Muslims as pawns. Addressing a rally in support of the BJP candidate in Dhaurahra, PM Modi said poor people and those belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities have now distanced themselves from the Congress and its allies. Dhaurahra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections. (PTI)

In an attack on Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, PM Modi said the politics of appeasement has become compulsory for the existence of 'shehzade' of the Samajwadi Party and Congress.

The Samajwadi Party and Congress are contesting the Lok Sabha elections as allies.

“Muslim community also understands that the Congress and INDI alliance have made them pawns,” he said.

PM Modi said the Muslim community are getting separated from these "vote bank contractors".

He said the Opposition is currently practising the politics of appeasement in order to save their Muslim vote bank.

He claimed before he came in power in 2014, investigation agencies were not allowed to take action against terrorism. He also accused the Samajwadi Party of withdrawing cases against the terrorists.

PM Modi claimed the Opposition has promised to provide reservation to Muslims but he will not allow it.

"I will not allow quotas on the basis of religion and theft of reservation for SC, ST and OBC till I am alive," PM Modi said.

In an emotive appeal, PM Modi said he doesn't have a family of his own and the people of the country are his family.

"I don't have a family of my own, you (people of India) are my family members and my heirs. You all are my heirs, and that's why I want to give you something. I want to develop your region, the nation, and make the country 'viksit' (developed)," he added.

PM Modi also said the Muslim community has now realised that they are getting the benefits of the government's scheme without any discrimination.

Voting in Dhaurahra will take place in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, on May 13. The results are likely to be declared on June 4.

With inputs from PTI, ANI