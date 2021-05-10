19 grenades seized from hideout in J&K

Security forces on Sunday unearthed a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of 19 hand grenades and scuttling of a terrorist plan to disturb peace in the border district by carrying out grenade attacks, a defence spokesman said.

No one was arrested during the operation which was jointly carried out by the Army and police in Phagla area of Surankote, the spokesperson said.

“In a major success for a joint effort of security forces and police, nefarious designs of inimical elements to disrupt peace and tranquillity in Poonch region were foiled Sunday morning,” the spokesperson said.

“The relentless development of intelligence by both the agencies led to discovery of a huge cache of grenades, hidden in a well concealed natural (cave) hideout. A total of 19 hand grenades have been found,” the spokesperson added.

The Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles and the J&K Police launched a "well coordinated joint operation" in Phagla area of Surankote in Jammu's Poonch after receiving a specific input that terrorists were planning to target security forces on NH 144A (Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway).

