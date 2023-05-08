Home / India News / NTA head repatriated to violence-hit Manipur, appointed as new chief secretary

NTA head repatriated to violence-hit Manipur, appointed as new chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
May 08, 2023

Vineet Joshi, a 1992 Manipur cadre IAS officer who was heading the National Testing Agency (NTA), was repatriated to his home cadre and appointed as the new chief secretary of the state on Sunday.

The development came amid tension in Manipur, following clashes between Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, and the tribal communities, especially Kukis, residing in the hill districts. The immediate trigger for the violence was a proposal to include Meiteis in the scheduled tribe category.

“The governor of Manipur is pleased to appoint Dr Vineet Joshi as chief secretary with immediate effect,” according to an order of the department of personnel and administrative reforms (personnel division) of the state government, PTI reported.

Joshi was also the additional secretary at department of higher education, Union ministry of education.

In a notification dated May 6, Deepti Umashankar, secretary, appointments committee of the cabinet and establishment officer, said: “The Appointment Committee of Cabinet has approved repatriation of Shri Vineet Joshi IAS (MN92), additional secretary, department of higher education to his parent cadre on the request of the government of Manipur.”

Before going on central deputation, Joshi had served as principal secretary to chief minister N Biren Singh. He also served as the commissioner of planning and power and resident commissioner in the Manipur government.

“It is yet to be decided if NTA will get a new director general or someone will be given an additional charge,” an official in the education ministry said.

