Three held for abduction, rape of two Rajasthan teens

A 19-year-old man was arrested and two minors have been apprehended for gang-raping two teenaged girls in captivity at a hotel in Jaipur district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday. According to the police, the 14-year-old survivor is a Class 9 student from Bhiwadi who left her house after a fight and came to the Jalupura hotel on July 20, along with her cousin (Representative photo)

According to the police, one of the survivors is 14-year-old who was allegedly abducted onJuly 22 and gang raped in captivity for 23 days, and the second one is 17-year-old and was abducted onAugust 13. The incident came to light on August 15 during an investigation into a missing persons complaint lodged by the family of the second survivor, an officer familiar with the matter said.

“Police went to search a hotel in Jalupura area during an investigation into a missing persons complaint lodged by the 17-year-old girls’ family. We found both the girls locked in a room, where one of the survivors told us that she was held captive at the hotel for 23 days. The 17-year-old girl told us that she was abducted two days ago,” assistant commissioner of police (Jaipur) Narendra Kumar said.

“We have arrested the main accused, identified as Monu, along with two other minor boys, aged 16 and 17,” he added.

According to the police, the 14-year-old survivor is a Class 9 student from Bhiwadi who left her house after a fight and came to the Jalupura hotel on July 20, along with her cousin. At the hotel, the minor’s cousin introduced her to Monu and left the hotel two days later. The cousin’s involvement in the case is under investigation, said the officer.

“The girl was then locked in a room and raped by Monu every night for around 23 days. He also took her to a café where the other two minor accused raped the girl at the cafe,” said the ACP.

As per the complaint lodged by the survivors, the 17-year-old girl met Monu near the Sindhi Camp bus stand on August 13. She, too, had left home after fight, an officer said.

Monu brought the second survivor to the same hotel and locked her with the 14-year-old girl. He raped her for two consecutive days till the police reached the hotel and rescued them, the officer added.

Based on the complaint, Monu has been arrested and booked under Section 376 (D) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Pocso Act, the officer said.

