19-yr-old arrested for hate speech against Muslims

Gurugram: A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly making provocative comments against the Muslim community at a mahapanchayat in Gurugram’s Pataudi sub-division on July 4, police said, adding that a complaint was lodged in this regard soon after the event a week ago.

Police have identified the accused as Gopal Sharma, who refers to himself as Ram Bhakt Gopal, a resident of Pataudi. He was arrested from Gurugram’s Sector 83 on Monday and produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days , police said.

“His speech was inflammatory. It could have caused riots and ruined the law and order situation in the area,” Gurugram commissioner of police KK Rao said.

Rao added that they received a complaint from a resident of Jamalpur in Gurugram’s Bilaspur, who attended the mahapanchayat, on July 4 , following which they booked Sharma under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant alleged, “In his speech, he called for attacks on the Muslim community. A video of his speech went viral on social media and the situation turned tense in the village. He was inciting hate and violent remarks against minorities, which was objected to by many villagers.”

Sharma’s speech caused an uproar on social media, with many demanding his arrest, police said.

This is not the first police case against Sharma, who opened fire at a group of anti-CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi on January 30, 2020. He was arrested from the spot and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal code. As he was a minor at the time, he was lodged in the protective custody at a correctional home by the Juvenile Justice Board for 28 days.

Police said they are tracking social media links of videos of his speech. They added that the mahapanchayat was organised at the Ramleela Ground to discuss religious conversion, “love jihad” and a law to control population. Nearly 600people attended the mahapanchayat.