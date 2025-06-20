Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
1-year-old injured after speeding Audi hits bike in Delhi

ANI |
Jun 20, 2025 11:06 AM IST

Police said the Audi car driver, identified as Rashit Kumar, 21, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, has been apprehended.

A speeding Audi car hit a motorcycle in the Bhogal area of Delhi in the early hours of Thursday, leaving a family injured, including a 1-year-old girl who was admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Among those injured were as Parvaiz, 29 years old, a resident of Haji Colony in Jamia Nagar, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter.(Representational/Screengrab/X/@ANI)
Among those injured were as Parvaiz, 29 years old, a resident of Haji Colony in Jamia Nagar, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter.(Representational/Screengrab/X/@ANI)

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 3:20 AM at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station, reporting that an Audi car had collided with a motorcycle near Bhogal Chowk.

The injured were identified as Parvaiz aged 29 years old, a resident of Haji Colony in Jamia Nagar, his wife, and their 1-year-old daughter. The family were travelling across Bhogal Chowk when they were hit by an Audi car.

All three were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by the police van. Parvaiz and his wife received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment. Their daughter, who had also sustained minor injuries, was kept under observation for a while and later discharged.

Police said the Audi car driver, identified as Rashit Kumar, 21, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, has been apprehended. A case under FIR No. 154/25 was registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station under sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The vehicle involved was found damaged at the scene.

Further investigation on the incident is still underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
