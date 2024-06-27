Two armed robbers looted a jewellery shop on Tuesday night, making off with 750 grams of gold jewellery. The heist took place at Padam Jewellery Shop on Lakshmipura main road, under the jurisdiction of Madanayakanahalli police station, with the stolen gold valued at approximately ₹60 lakh. 2 armed robbers loot jewellery worth ₹ 60 lakh from store: cops

According to police reports, a gang of three armed robbers targeted the shop. Eyewitnesses reported that two masked individuals, one wearing a helmet and the other a face mask, stormed into the shop wielding firearms. The shop’s owner, Rahul, and the staff were present at the time of the heist. The robbers then looted the shop and fled on a bike with a third accomplice, who was waiting outside.

The Madanayakanahalli police station has registered a complaint and launched a full-scale investigation into the incident. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage captured during the robbery.

“The incident occurred at around 9.15pm, minutes before the shop was set to close,” Madanayakanahalli police inspector MK Muralidhar told HT. “The gang of three planned the loot meticulously; one robber waited on a bike while the other two entered the shop brandishing firearms, which was recorded on CCTV. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 390 (robbery), and the investigation is ongoing to nab the culprits.”

This robbery is the latest in a series of high-profile heists targeting jewellery shops in Bengaluru. On October 12, a gang of four robbers shot a jewellery shop owner and stole one kilogram of gold in Byadaralli. The gang entered the shop posing as customers, locked the shutter from inside, and looted the shop after shooting the owner.

On January 27, a gang of four impersonated Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS) officers and looted gold ornaments worth over ₹85 lakh from a shop in KR Puram, under the pretext of testing the hallmarks. Similarlu, on March 14, a gang of four stormed into a jewellery shop in Kodigehalli, shot the owner and staff, and made an abortive bid to loot the shop.