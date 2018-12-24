2 arrested in Goregaon under-construction building collapse

The Mumbai Police have arrested the contractor and supervisor of the Goregaon building that collapsed yesterday. Three people had died in the collapse of a portion of the under-constructoin building near Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

The two arrested men have been presented before the court and sent to police custody till December 29.

Apart from the three dead, eight people had sustained injuries in the building collapse.

The incident took place on Sunday morning when three-storey Mhada Chawl located in Motilal Nagar suddenly came crashing down.

One of the deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Ramu. He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot to help with the rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to Siddharth Hospital for treatment. The condition of those injured is said to be stable.

The reason for the collapse of the building is yet to be ascertained.

First Published: Dec 24, 2018 15:34 IST