2 cheetahs likely to be shifted from MP’s Kuno to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary

Bhopal: Two cheetahs are likely to be relocated from Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife (GSW) Sanctuary in Mandsaur district on April 20, a decision made after experts assessed that the 6,400-hectare GSW enclosure was sufficiently equipped with a prey base, water availability, solar fencing, and monitoring systems. An enclosure of 6,400 hectares have been developed at the GSW, Mandsaur to welcome cheetahs at their second home. (PTI)

MP chief minister Mohan Yadav gave a green signal to relocate the cheetahs following a meeting between the Cheetah Steering Committee and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) last week. “CM Yadav will release two cheetahs at the GSW sanctuary,” forest department minister Vijay Shah said.

“An enclosure of 6,400 hectares have been developed at the GSW, Mandsaur to welcome cheetahs at their second home. The enclosure is equipped with solar fencing and will be predator free. As of now, cheetahs will be put in the eight quarantine enclosures to acclimatise before releasing in the bigger area,” principal chief conservator of forest (APCCF) wildlife Subhranjan Sen said.

A seven-member panel deemed the GSW sanctuary ready and suitable for cheetahs after experts assessed the prey base, summer water availability, fencing at quarantine and predator-free enclosures, and the monitoring system.

The GSW currently has a prey base of 1,250 chital and deer, sufficient to support two to four cheetahs, an official said.

The Kuno National Park (KNP) currently has 26 cheetahs — nine in soft release enclosures and 17 in the wild — although its carrying capacity is 20 to 24 cheetahs. “The cheetahs from soft predator free enclosure will be tranquilised and shifted in a truck to GSW,” a senior forest official said, requesting anonymity.

Initially, it was decided to shift two sub-adult cubs but discussions are underway to relocate more cheetahs, an official said.

“The decision of shifting cheetahs from Kuna National Park was taken after African countries didn’t show any interest in sending cheetahs to India. India on January 26, 2023 had signed a MoU to send 10 cheetahs every year for the next 10 years. Amid protest and death of Metapopulation cheetah project head Vincent Var der Merwe, the translocation of 10 cheetahs from South Africa took a back seat,” he added.