e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 2 Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward

2 Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward

The spirit of the nurses’ to appear for exam from the quarantine facility earned praises from Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday.

india Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:22 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Chandigarh
The two nurses appeared for their exam from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital.
The two nurses appeared for their exam from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital.(@capt_amarinder/Twitter Photo )
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for Covid-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward.

“Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for Covid-19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself,” the chief minister tweeted.

 

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 number of coronavirus cases in the state with 101 deaths.

As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined.

tags
top news
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
Ramdev claims to have made 1st vaccine against Covid-19, recovery in 7 days
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
States to get 50,000 ‘Made in India’ ventilators from Centre to fight Covid-19
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
‘Sellers to mention ‘country of origin’ on products for GeM platform’: Govt
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Live: PepsiCo plant in Beijing shut after 8 employees test Covid-19 positive
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi keeps up attack over China face-off, Covid-19
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
‘Superb timers’: Ex-England pacer on Ganguly, Dravid’s Test debut
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
How Covid-19 is still accelerating, Djokovic under fire for Adria Tour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 LiveCGBSE Board Result declared

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In