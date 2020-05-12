e-paper
2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials

2 CRPF men commit suicide in two days in Kashmir, say officials

Officials said both men shot themselves with their service weapons.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 18:10 IST
Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
The CRPF is deployed for law and order and anti terror operations in Kashmir.
The CRPF is deployed for law and order and anti terror operations in Kashmir.(Representative image/HT PHOTO)
         

Two CRPF men committed suicide in different places in Kashmir in the past two days, officials said on Tuesday.

Assistant Sub Inspector Bengali Babu shot himself with his service rifle on Tuesday at Karan Nagar in Srinagar.

“After completing his daily duty at a checkpoint, he shot himself with his service weapon. The reason for this is not clear,” said CRPF spokesman in Srinagar, Pankaj Singh.

The officer said that 46-year-old Babu, a resident of Gwalior, was posted with CRPF’s 49 battalion which is housed in Neelam Cinema at Karan Nagar. “He neither appeared depressed nor did he leave behind any suicide note,” Singh said.

His body will be sent home after formalities are over.

On Monday, a sub-inspector of CRPF’s 96 battalion had also shot himself with his service rifle in Mattan area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where he was posted. He was rushed to nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The SI was identified as Fateh Singh, 50, a resident of Rajasthan.

Local reports, quoting official sources, said that Singh had left behind a suicide note expressing fears that he might have been infected with coronavirus and that no one should touch his body. However, officials refused to confirm the development.

PRO of CRPF’s Kashmir Operations Sector Junaid Khan refused to comment on whether the deceased has left behind a suicide note but said that an inquiry has been initiated into the death.

“I can’t comment on what he has left behind. It is a suicide case and he used his service rifle,” Khan said. “An inquiry has been started which will bring out the facts of the case,” he said.

However, police said that the administration has collected a sample from the deceased to conduct his Covid-19 test.

“The report of the test is still awaited and the body has not been sent home as yet,” said Farooq Ahmad, an officer of Mattan Police Station.

