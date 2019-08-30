2 doctors booked for botched up eye surgeries in Indore

india

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 14:48 IST

Two doctors of a private eye hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city have been booked after 15 people lost their vision in botched cataract surgeries earlier this month, police have said.

A first information report or FIR was registered on Thursday evening at Chhatripura police station against the managing director of Indore Eye Hospital Dr Sudhir Mahashabde and its medical superintendent Dr Suhas Bande.

“The FIR has been registered under section 336 (an act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering life) of IPC (Indian Penal Code),” Indore’s senior superintendent of police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra said.

Also read: After botched cataract surgeries, doctors forced to remove eyes of 2 women in MP

The licence of the hospital has already been cancelled by the health department after the failed surgeries and the lease of 75,000 sq feet of land allotted to the hospital was also cancelled by Indore’s divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi.

The hospital building will be temporarily used as district hospital as the building of latter is being renovated, said Tripathi.

The irregularities at the hospital came to light on August 16. Fifteen people lost the vision of one of their eyes due to bacterial infection in the eye surgeries conducted on August 5 and 8 as a part of the National Programme For Control of Blindness, police sad.

In five cases, doctors had to remove one of the eyes to stop spreading the infection to the brain, officials have said. Ten other patients are bring treated at Choithram Hospital, Indore under the supervision of a doctor from Chennai.

An officer of the district blindness control society has been suspended and two other health department officials were issued show-cause notices after the incident.

More than 60 people had similarly lost their vision after botched cataract surgeries at an eye camp in Barwani district of the state in 2015.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 14:48 IST