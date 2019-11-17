e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 17, 2019

2 event management firm staff arrested for showing girl nude photos

A Nehru Nagar police station official identified them as Sanjay Kumar Gupta (42) and Sachin Kadam (35), residents of Kalyan and Andheri respectively.

india Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Two persons working in an event management firm were arrested for allegedly showing a 19- year-old girl nude photographs
Two persons working in an event management firm were arrested for allegedly showing a 19- year-old girl nude photographs(Representative Image)
         

Two persons working in an event management firm were arrested for allegedly showing a 19- year-old girl nude photographs, Mumbai police said on Sunday.

A Nehru Nagar police station official identified them as Sanjay Kumar Gupta (42) and Sachin Kadam (35), residents of Kalyan and Andheri respectively.

“The victim is also an event management professional based in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. She was told by a friend to meet Gupta for help in expanding her business,” he said.

Gupta called the victim to Kurla railway station on Friday where the two were joined by Kadam, he added.

“Gupta and Kadam showed her a nude photograph and indulged in obscene talk, asking her to take part in a nude event. The victim called her parents who arrived there, beat up the two accused and handed them over to the police,” the official said.

Gupta and Kadam have been charged under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code, Nehru Nagar senior inspector Vilas Shinde said.

tags
top news
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
Muslim law board to file review petition on SC’s Ayodhya verdict
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
At all-party meet, oppn points to economy and J-K; PM says ready to discuss
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das faces challenge from BJP colleague on home turf
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Dale Steyn names Indian pacer as best fast bowler in the world
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 review: One of the best smart 4K TVs under Rs 30,000
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Parent buys new baby monitor, spots an ‘eerie’ image. Twitter has thoughts
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
Why the Gandhis cannot lead India’s Opposition, writes Ramachandra Guha
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
‘He’s like Malcolm Marshall’: Gavaskar, Gambhir hail India pacer
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News