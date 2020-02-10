e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / 2 ex-legislators released from Kashmir’s MLA hostel, to remain under house arrest

2 ex-legislators released from Kashmir’s MLA hostel, to remain under house arrest

Irfan Shah senior NC leader and former legislator from Batamaloo and Khursheed Alam former legislator were released from MLA. Both the leaders were detained ahead of revocation of article 370 on August 5.

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 18:56 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Two former legislators belonging to National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party were on Monday released from MLA hostel
Two former legislators belonging to National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party were on Monday released from MLA hostel(ANI Photo)
         

Two former legislators belonging to National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party were on Monday released from MLA hostel; however, they will remain under house arrest in their homes.

Irfan Shah senior NC leader and former legislator from Batamaloo and Khursheed Alam former legislator were released from MLA. Both the leaders were detained ahead of revocation of article 370 on August 5. They were first held at Centuar hotel and later moved to MLA hostel like other leaders of the mainstream parties.

A senior police officer confirmed that two former legislators belonging to NC and the PDP were released from MLA hostel. “Both will remain under house arrest in their homes.’’

Last week five leaders three from MLA hostel were released including Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone, Youth PDP leader Waheed Parra and former legislator Basheer Ahmad Veeri.

However, they were later put under house arrest. Currently there are less than 10 people detained at the MLA hostel. Last week two senior leaders NC general secretary, Ali Mohammad Sager, Sartaj Madni PDP and former minister and PDP leader Nayeem Akthar were booked under PSA and shifted to a government building at M5 on high security Gupkar road.

tags
top news
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
Alarm bells, panicky students, blocked roads: India’s Wuhan evacuation story
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
IndiGo captain suspended for threatening wheelchair-bound passenger
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
‘Won’t be surprised if Kejriwal loses from New Delhi seat’: Kapil Mishra
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
Kia Motors to unveil all-new Sorento SUV, global debut on March 3
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Don’t muzzle press’, Kashmiri journalists tell government
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news