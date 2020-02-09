2 held, victim’s kin seek arrest of key accused in UP toll plaza murder

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 04:30 IST

Two persons were arrested on Friday night in connection with the alleged murder of a 32-year-old farmer of Dulhera village at the Western Toll Plaza under the Daula police station area of Meerut on February 3, the police said.

“The two security guards Ajai, 25, of Alipur village, and Vichitrapal, 24, of Ajhauta village in Sardhana area were arrested three days after the incident,” said Janak Singh Chauhan, station house officer of Daurala police station.

The security guards hired by the toll plaza had stopped the farmer, Sohanveer, when he tried to drive off his sugarcane laden tractor trolley through the FASTag lane to avoid traffic congestion in the cash lane, he said.

Family members and villagers convened a panchayat meeting at Dulhera village on Saturday and said they would launch a protest if the police failed to arrest the two main suspects by Monday. The toll plaza’s senior manager and manager were named as the main suspects in the first information report lodged by the farmer’s family members on Thursday.

“Panchayat unanimously has decided to give a deadline (Monday) to the police for arrest of the main accused named in the FIR. If the police fails to meet the deadline, a protest will be launched to seek justice for Sohanveer and his family,” said Samajwadi Party leader Atul Pradhan, who addressed the panchayat.