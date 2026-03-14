2 Indian LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, cross Strait of Hormuz amid West Asia war

The government said on Saturday that two Indian-flagged vessels carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely and are expected to reach India by next week. The Centre also urged citizens to not engage in panic booking of LPG and panic-buying of petrol and diesel. (File Photo/REUTERS)

Rajesh Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry Of Port, Shipping And Waterways, said during an inter-ministerial briefing on the West Asia war, “In the Persian Gulf, on the west of the Strait of Hormuz, there were 24 Indian-flag vessels, out of which, two vessels — Shivalik and Nanda Devi — carrying LPG crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely early morning on Saturday and are heading towards India.”

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"These vessels are carrying approximately 92,700 metric tons of LPG; their ports of arrival will be Mundra and Kandla, with expected arrival dates of March 16 and March 17, respectively. Consequently, there are now 22 Indian-flagged vessels remaining in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers," the secretary added.

He also said that all Indian seafarers in the Persian Gulf region are safe, and no untoward incidents involving them have been reported over the last 24 hours.

Also read: After two Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz, Iran envoy says ‘our embassy tried’

‘Refrain from panic booking’ The Centre also urged citizens to not engage in panic booking of LPG and panic-buying of petrol and diesel.

Addressing the same briefing, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas' joint secretary Sujata Sharma said that after considerable discussion regarding commercial cylinders, “a decision was taken to allocate a certain quantity of LPG to commercial cylinders”.

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"In this context, discussions have also been held with the State Governments. Consequently, these commercial cylinders have been placed at the disposal of the State Governments to prioritize the consumers. In this regard, the distribution of commercial cylinders has already commenced in approximately 29 States and Union Territories, and they have reached the consumers. Online booking currently stands at approximately 84%; however, this figure needs to improve to nearly 100%..." she added.

The ministry of petroleum said in a statement that fuel supplies are stable and sufficient across the country and advised citizens against storing fuel in loose containers as it could pose serious safety risks.

“Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets across the country,” the ministry said.