After two Indian LPG carriers cross Strait of Hormuz, Iran envoy says ‘our embassy tried’

Responding to a question about whether Indian ships would be able to move freely through the waterway, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, told news agency ANI: "Yes."

Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary in the ministry of shipping, told a media briefing that the vessels are expected to dock in India on March 16 or 17. The ships were among 24 vessels that had been stranded on the western side of the strait after the conflict escalated in the region.

His remarks came as India’s shipping ministry confirmed that two Indian-flagged LPG carriers – Shivalik and Nanda Devi – safely crossed the war-hit strait early Saturday morning and are now headed towards Mundra and Kandla ports in Gujarat carrying 92,700 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas. Track US Iran war live updates

Iran’s Supreme Leader’s representative in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has reiterated that Indian vessels will be allowed safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amid concerns over shipping disruptions due to the ongoing Gulf conflict.

He added that Iran’s diplomatic channels had already attempted to facilitate the movement of Indian ships. “I heard that our embassy tried to provide an opportunity for some Indian ships to cross the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran had indicated earlier too that Indian vessels would be allowed safe transit through the strategic waterway.

On Friday, Iranian ambassador Mohammad Fathali, while talking to reporters in New Delhi, said, “We believe that Iran and India are friends. We have common interests, we have a common fate."

He had added that positive developments on vessel movement could be seen within “two or three hours.”

As reported by HT earlier, people familiar with the matter said New Delhi continues to remain in touch with Tehran regarding safe passage for around two dozen Indian-flagged vessels currently positioned west of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a related development, a crude tanker carrying Saudi Arabian oil is also expected to arrive in India after successfully sailing through the strait, according to people familiar with the matter.

‘Iran ready to continue war even for 5 years’ Speaking separately about the ongoing conflict in the region, Ilahi said Iran is prepared for a prolonged war if necessary.

“I don't know any deadline for this war, but I know Iran is ready to continue this war till the end, even for 5 years,” he told ANI when asked whether he sees an end to the US/Israel-Iran attacks soon.