Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

2 kanwariyas killed as truck comes in contact with electric wire in Rajasthan

PTI |
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 11:44 am IST

After the incident in Beechganwa village in Alwar, locals blocked the road protesting against hanging electric wires

A truck carrying kanwariyas came in contact with a hanging electric wire in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, leaving two dead and 30 others injured, police said.

The annual kanwar yatra is in its last days for the year.(Representative image/AFP)
The annual kanwar yatra is in its last days for the year.(Representative image/AFP)

The incident took place when a group of kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) and some locals were performing a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around the village.

A truck in the group came in contact with a hanging electric wire due to which the pilgrims were electrocuted. "Two persons have died and around 30 are injured," the police said.

After the incident in Beechganwa village, locals blocked the Laxmangarh-Mundawar road protesting against hanging electric wires.

They alleged that complaints of hanging wires was given to authorities but no action was taken.

However, Laxmangarh tehsildar Mamta Kumari said she was not aware of the complaint.

The administration assured the villagers of proper medical care for the injured and promised a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 2 kanwariyas killed as truck comes in contact with electric wire in Rajasthan
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On