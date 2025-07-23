2 kanwariyas killed as truck comes in contact with electric wire in Rajasthan

A truck carrying kanwariyas came in contact with a hanging electric wire in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Wednesday, leaving two dead and 30 others injured, police said. The annual kanwar yatra is in its last days for the year.(Representative image/AFP)

The incident took place when a group of kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) and some locals were performing a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) around the village.

A truck in the group came in contact with a hanging electric wire due to which the pilgrims were electrocuted. "Two persons have died and around 30 are injured," the police said.

After the incident in Beechganwa village, locals blocked the Laxmangarh-Mundawar road protesting against hanging electric wires.

They alleged that complaints of hanging wires was given to authorities but no action was taken.

However, Laxmangarh tehsildar Mamta Kumari said she was not aware of the complaint.

The administration assured the villagers of proper medical care for the injured and promised a detailed investigation into the cause of the incident.