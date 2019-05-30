2 Lashkar-e-Tayebba militants killed in Kashmir

Two militants, affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Tayebba, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint party of police, army and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in Dangerpora area of Sopore which was followed by the encounter.

A police spokesman said during the search operation, the militants fired on the search party to which they retaliated. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” the spokesman said.

The militants were identified as Naseer Ahmad Mir alias Tawseef of Brath Kalan, Sopore, and Asif Ahmad War of Warpora, Sopore.

“The slain militants, as per police records, were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were wanted by law for their complicity in a series of terror crimes including attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities,” the police spokesman said.

According to the police records, Naseer had a history of “terror crime” records since 2017. He was part of groups involved in planning and executing a series of militant attacks in the area.

Asif was also involved in “terror related crimes” in the area, the spokesman said

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter, they said.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Sopore and closed some educational institutions.

