2 LeT terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter, rifles recovered: Police

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces at Rangreth area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Monday, police said.

This was the third such encounter in the past three days and at least six terrorists have been neutralised so far, they added.

Providing further details, a police spokesperson said the encounter at Rangreth broke out during a surprise naka checking following inputs about the possible movement of terrorists in the area.

“During checking at one such naka manned by a small team of police, two terrorist fired indiscriminately on the police party. A brief encounter erupted as the forces retaliated and the two terrorists were neutralized on spot,” the spokesperson who did not wish to be named said.

Two AK rifles were recovered from the site, the spokesperson added.

While one of the terrorist was identified as Aadil Ahmad Wani of Daramdoora Shopian, the other was a foreign terrorist, police said. As per information, both were affiliated to LeT, they added.

Police said the deceased were involved in several terror cases and also played a key role in recent killings in Srinagar city.

“In 2020, terrorist Aadil along with his associates fired at a police party of Police Post Warpora Sopore in which a police personnel Wajahat Asadullah and a civilian were killed. Besides, he was also involved in several grenade attacks on establishments of forces. He was also involved in thegrenade attack at Sopore bus stand in which 19 civilians were injured and the grenade attack at Police Post Bus Stand, Sopore, in which two police personnel were injured,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Bargam Pulwama district. The terrorist was identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, of Bargam Awantipora.

Three LeT/TRF (The Resistance Front, a LeT proxy) terrorists were killed in a gunbattle with security forces at check cholan village in Shopian district on Saturday. The terrorists were identified as Amir Hussain Ganie, Rayees Ahmed Mir and Haseeb Ahmad Dar, all residents of Shopian, police said.

More than 140 terrorists, both local and foreigners, were killed across the Valley in various encounters this year, according to officials.